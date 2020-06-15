Amenities
7908 Wildcat Pass Available 04/22/20 BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE IN CRESTVIEW - Beautiful townhome in Crestview! Just minutes to downtown and employers. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome has lots of light. The home features an open floor plan, beautiful hard tile in common areas, a bright master bedroom and gorgeous master bathroom with big walk-in closet. Upstairs there is a large common area for an office, den, or second living room! Outside enjoy a BIG 2-car, tandem garage with extra storage and a small private yard that's maintained by the HOA! The home backs to a big, open sports field so there are no neighbors behind.
Come see this wonderful, vibrant home today!!
(RLNE3797073)