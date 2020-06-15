Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

7908 Wildcat Pass Available 04/22/20 BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE IN CRESTVIEW - Beautiful townhome in Crestview! Just minutes to downtown and employers. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome has lots of light. The home features an open floor plan, beautiful hard tile in common areas, a bright master bedroom and gorgeous master bathroom with big walk-in closet. Upstairs there is a large common area for an office, den, or second living room! Outside enjoy a BIG 2-car, tandem garage with extra storage and a small private yard that's maintained by the HOA! The home backs to a big, open sports field so there are no neighbors behind.



Come see this wonderful, vibrant home today!!



(RLNE3797073)