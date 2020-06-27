All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 7809 Wakefield Drive - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
7809 Wakefield Drive - 1
Last updated July 24 2019 at 4:32 PM

7809 Wakefield Drive - 1

7809 Wakefield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7809 Wakefield Drive, Austin, TX 78749

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
google fiber
pet friendly
This newly remodeled Southwest Austin home has a wonderful open plan, vaulted ceilings and brick fireplace. Kitchen and bathroom have been updated, along with exterior paint, garage doors, wood fence, carpet, windows, water heater, honeycomb blinds, and more. Wired for security surveillance and Google Fiber. All stainless appliances plus washer/dryer included. Fenced yard backs up to green space. Durable plank tile in kitchen and cork floors in living area. Great location, minutes to Mopac, Brodie, William Cannon, and Arbor Trails shopping area with Whole Foods, Costco, 24 Hour Fitness and many restaurants. Pets welcome. Security deposit $1900. 10–12 month lease.

Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7809 Wakefield Drive - 1 have any available units?
7809 Wakefield Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7809 Wakefield Drive - 1 have?
Some of 7809 Wakefield Drive - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7809 Wakefield Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
7809 Wakefield Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7809 Wakefield Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7809 Wakefield Drive - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 7809 Wakefield Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 7809 Wakefield Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 7809 Wakefield Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7809 Wakefield Drive - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7809 Wakefield Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 7809 Wakefield Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 7809 Wakefield Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 7809 Wakefield Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7809 Wakefield Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7809 Wakefield Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pressler
507 Pressler St
Austin, TX 78703
Mesa Verde
3201 Duval Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Bell Four Points
11210 FM 2222
Austin, TX 78730
Madison at Stone Creek
6800 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Seven
615 W 7th St
Austin, TX 78701
Mission James Place
4009 Victory Dr
Austin, TX 78704
Northwest Hills
3600 Greystone Dr
Austin, TX 78731
Post South Lamar
1500 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin