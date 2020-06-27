7809 Wakefield Drive - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage google fiber pet friendly

This newly remodeled Southwest Austin home has a wonderful open plan, vaulted ceilings and brick fireplace. Kitchen and bathroom have been updated, along with exterior paint, garage doors, wood fence, carpet, windows, water heater, honeycomb blinds, and more. Wired for security surveillance and Google Fiber. All stainless appliances plus washer/dryer included. Fenced yard backs up to green space. Durable plank tile in kitchen and cork floors in living area. Great location, minutes to Mopac, Brodie, William Cannon, and Arbor Trails shopping area with Whole Foods, Costco, 24 Hour Fitness and many restaurants. Pets welcome. Security deposit $1900. 10–12 month lease.



Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.