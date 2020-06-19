7808 Rialto Blvd

Amenities
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!
It's the 18 hundred and something, and you're basking in the glory of victory, having driven out the terrifying invading forces from that place you don't like. General what's-his-face with all his political connections has pulled some strings, and bestowed upon you many great lands. Awash with your new fortune, you've begun to look forward into the future, what shall be done with this land. After lots of contemplation (and a few beers) you decree that one day, on this specific plot of land will be a wonderful apartment complex in the countryside of Austin, Texas where people will get to enjoy both vast quantities of hill country peacefulness, mixed with sweet futuristic luxuries like fast internet (whatever that is). So yeah, just go along with it and come check this place out!
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Granite Countertops in Kitchen
Double bathroom sinks with cultured marble counters and knee-space vanities
Ceiling fans in living rooms and bedrooms
Nine-foot ceilings
Designer plumbing fixtures in fine nickel finishes
Ceiling Fans in Living Room and Bedrooms
Track lighting in kitchens/dining rooms
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Dog Park
Multi-level Clubroom with WIFI
Outdoor Grilling Area
State-of-the-art Fitness Facility
Executive Business Center with Private Computer Work Stations
Resident Party Room with Television and Kitchen
Free Form Swimming Pool
Located in the Highly Rated Austin School District
Limited Access Gates
Detached Garages Available
Private Hiking Trail
Heavily Wooded Setting Boasting Greenbelt Views