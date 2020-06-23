7604 Woodstone Cv A

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2/1.5 Renovated Duplex in SW Austin - Property Id: 96161



READY FOR MOVE-IN! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, renovated 2-story unit; freshly painted interior and exterior!

New, upgraded wood laminate flooring upstairs, ceramic tile downstairs with coordinating carpeted stairs; walk-in pantry; bathroom with classic black & white floor tiling; spacious closets and new ceiling fans in bedrooms; wood-burning fireplace; faux-wood 2" blinds; kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and new trendy countertops; single-car garage with electric opener and remote, plus washer & dryer included! Fenced yard with large shade trees and no backyard neighbors. Backyard fence also has double entry gates on the street side to enable entry for vehicles, RV's, boat; etc. Corner unit on quiet cul-de-sac in super desirable, convenient location: 1.5 miles to MOPAC, less than 10 miles to Downtown. Locally owned and professionally managed. Pet deposit required (inquire for details) no dog breed restrictions. $1,390 refundable security deposit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96161

Property Id 96161



(RLNE4648198)