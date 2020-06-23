7604 Woodstone Cv A

Amenities
2/1.5 Renovated Duplex in SW Austin - Property Id: 96161
READY FOR MOVE-IN! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, renovated 2-story unit; freshly painted interior and exterior!
New, upgraded wood laminate flooring upstairs, ceramic tile downstairs with coordinating carpeted stairs; walk-in pantry; bathroom with classic black & white floor tiling; spacious closets and new ceiling fans in bedrooms; wood-burning fireplace; faux-wood 2" blinds; kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and new trendy countertops; single-car garage with electric opener and remote, plus washer & dryer included! Fenced yard with large shade trees and no backyard neighbors. Backyard fence also has double entry gates on the street side to enable entry for vehicles, RV's, boat; etc. Corner unit on quiet cul-de-sac in super desirable, convenient location: 1.5 miles to MOPAC, less than 10 miles to Downtown. Locally owned and professionally managed. Pet deposit required (inquire for details) no dog breed restrictions. $1,390 refundable security deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96161
