Home
/
Austin, TX
/
7604 Woodstone Cv A
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7604 Woodstone Cv A

7604 Woodstone Cove · No Longer Available
Location

7604 Woodstone Cove, Austin, TX 78749

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2/1.5 Renovated Duplex in SW Austin - Property Id: 96161

READY FOR MOVE-IN! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, renovated 2-story unit; freshly painted interior and exterior!
New, upgraded wood laminate flooring upstairs, ceramic tile downstairs with coordinating carpeted stairs; walk-in pantry; bathroom with classic black & white floor tiling; spacious closets and new ceiling fans in bedrooms; wood-burning fireplace; faux-wood 2" blinds; kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and new trendy countertops; single-car garage with electric opener and remote, plus washer & dryer included! Fenced yard with large shade trees and no backyard neighbors. Backyard fence also has double entry gates on the street side to enable entry for vehicles, RV's, boat; etc. Corner unit on quiet cul-de-sac in super desirable, convenient location: 1.5 miles to MOPAC, less than 10 miles to Downtown. Locally owned and professionally managed. Pet deposit required (inquire for details) no dog breed restrictions. $1,390 refundable security deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96161
Property Id 96161

(RLNE4648198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7604 Woodstone Cv A have any available units?
7604 Woodstone Cv A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7604 Woodstone Cv A have?
Some of 7604 Woodstone Cv A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7604 Woodstone Cv A currently offering any rent specials?
7604 Woodstone Cv A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7604 Woodstone Cv A pet-friendly?
Yes, 7604 Woodstone Cv A is pet friendly.
Does 7604 Woodstone Cv A offer parking?
Yes, 7604 Woodstone Cv A does offer parking.
Does 7604 Woodstone Cv A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7604 Woodstone Cv A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7604 Woodstone Cv A have a pool?
No, 7604 Woodstone Cv A does not have a pool.
Does 7604 Woodstone Cv A have accessible units?
No, 7604 Woodstone Cv A does not have accessible units.
Does 7604 Woodstone Cv A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7604 Woodstone Cv A has units with dishwashers.
