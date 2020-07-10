Amenities

pet friendly pool air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

7516 Doswell Lane Available 07/14/20 Stunning, executive home in Circle C! - Executive home in Circle C. Gourmet kit includes knotty walnut cabinets w/ upper glass fronts, oversized center island, massive pantry, Master features large bay window, unbelievable his/hers closets designed by California Closet, walk-in shower & whirlpool tub. Corner lot backs to greenbelt w/ beautiful views, In-ground heated pool & hot tub. $20 due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters delivered to doorstep. Tenant also pays additional $200 monthly for pool maintenance.



(RLNE5831651)