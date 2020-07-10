All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 7516 Doswell Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
7516 Doswell Lane
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

7516 Doswell Lane

7516 Doswell Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7516 Doswell Lane, Austin, TX 78739

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
7516 Doswell Lane Available 07/14/20 Stunning, executive home in Circle C! - Executive home in Circle C. Gourmet kit includes knotty walnut cabinets w/ upper glass fronts, oversized center island, massive pantry, Master features large bay window, unbelievable his/hers closets designed by California Closet, walk-in shower & whirlpool tub. Corner lot backs to greenbelt w/ beautiful views, In-ground heated pool & hot tub. $20 due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters delivered to doorstep. Tenant also pays additional $200 monthly for pool maintenance.

(RLNE5831651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7516 Doswell Lane have any available units?
7516 Doswell Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7516 Doswell Lane have?
Some of 7516 Doswell Lane's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7516 Doswell Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7516 Doswell Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7516 Doswell Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7516 Doswell Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7516 Doswell Lane offer parking?
No, 7516 Doswell Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7516 Doswell Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7516 Doswell Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7516 Doswell Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7516 Doswell Lane has a pool.
Does 7516 Doswell Lane have accessible units?
No, 7516 Doswell Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7516 Doswell Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7516 Doswell Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell South Lamar
2717 South Lamar
Austin, TX 78704
Madison at Scofield Farms
13401 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78727
Windsor Lantana Hills
6601 Rialto Blvd
Austin, TX 78735
Speedway 38
3704 Speedway
Austin, TX 78705
Bell Four Points
11210 FM 2222
Austin, TX 78730
South Lamar Village
3505 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Northchase Apartments
306 W Rundberg Ln
Austin, TX 78753
Verde Apartments
2310 Wickersham Ln
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin