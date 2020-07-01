745 E Oltorf ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park on-site laundry parking pool

Prime 78704 location! Close to downtown. Gated community surrounded on 3 sides by Blunn Creek Nature Preserve - 38 acres with trails. Kitchen has quartz counter-tops, SS appliances. 2 Main entrances. 2nd bedroom has separate private entrance - great for roommate! Reserved, covered parking space right beside unit. Creek view from patio. Laundry facility on site, pool/clubhouse, dog park. Walk to SoCo, shops, and Stacy Park, w/ heated pool. New HEB Center coming soon. QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. Also for sale.