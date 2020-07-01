All apartments in Austin
745 E Oltorf ST

745 East Oltorf Street · No Longer Available
Location

745 East Oltorf Street, Austin, TX 78704
St. Edwards

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Prime 78704 location! Close to downtown. Gated community surrounded on 3 sides by Blunn Creek Nature Preserve - 38 acres with trails. Kitchen has quartz counter-tops, SS appliances. 2 Main entrances. 2nd bedroom has separate private entrance - great for roommate! Reserved, covered parking space right beside unit. Creek view from patio. Laundry facility on site, pool/clubhouse, dog park. Walk to SoCo, shops, and Stacy Park, w/ heated pool. New HEB Center coming soon. QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. Also for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 E Oltorf ST have any available units?
745 E Oltorf ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 745 E Oltorf ST have?
Some of 745 E Oltorf ST's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 E Oltorf ST currently offering any rent specials?
745 E Oltorf ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 E Oltorf ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 745 E Oltorf ST is pet friendly.
Does 745 E Oltorf ST offer parking?
Yes, 745 E Oltorf ST offers parking.
Does 745 E Oltorf ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 745 E Oltorf ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 E Oltorf ST have a pool?
Yes, 745 E Oltorf ST has a pool.
Does 745 E Oltorf ST have accessible units?
No, 745 E Oltorf ST does not have accessible units.
Does 745 E Oltorf ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 745 E Oltorf ST has units with dishwashers.

