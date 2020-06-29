All apartments in Austin
7425 Magenta Ln

7425 Magenta Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7425 Magenta Lane, Austin, TX 78739

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
This magnificent 4 bedroom home is located in acclaimed Circle C West. It boasts many upgrades including granite counters, hardwood floors and much more! Granite kitchen counters with island which opens to family room with great views of the oversized stone patio and built-in stone fire pit on a spacious lot. Formal dining, formal living; Office with hardwood floors on the main level. Bedrooms and laundry room upstairs. Spacious master with separate sitting room, spa bath,& private balcony! 4th BD/Media room w/built-in surround sound speakers.
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 3
PARKING: Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Circle C
YEAR BUILT: 2007

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Granite Countertops
- Lots of counter space and kitchen storage!
- Beautiful 2 story Layout!
- A well-established community in Circle C
- Amazing Master Bedroom and Bathroom plan!
- Beautiful natural lighting windows!

PETS

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Dining Room, Balcony, Water Heater (Tank - Gas), W/D Hookups, Office/Den, Garage Opener, Microwave (built-in), Sprinklers (Auto), High/Vaulted Ceilings, Hardwood Floor, Living Room, Dishwasher, Garage (2 car), Jacuzzi/Whirlpool, Breakfast Nook, Family Room, HOA Community, Disposal, Cable-ready, Fireplace (Gas), Granite Countertops, Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7425 Magenta Ln have any available units?
7425 Magenta Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7425 Magenta Ln have?
Some of 7425 Magenta Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7425 Magenta Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7425 Magenta Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7425 Magenta Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7425 Magenta Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7425 Magenta Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7425 Magenta Ln offers parking.
Does 7425 Magenta Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7425 Magenta Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7425 Magenta Ln have a pool?
Yes, 7425 Magenta Ln has a pool.
Does 7425 Magenta Ln have accessible units?
No, 7425 Magenta Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7425 Magenta Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7425 Magenta Ln has units with dishwashers.

