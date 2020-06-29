7425 Magenta Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub media room

This magnificent 4 bedroom home is located in acclaimed Circle C West. It boasts many upgrades including granite counters, hardwood floors and much more! Granite kitchen counters with island which opens to family room with great views of the oversized stone patio and built-in stone fire pit on a spacious lot. Formal dining, formal living; Office with hardwood floors on the main level. Bedrooms and laundry room upstairs. Spacious master with separate sitting room, spa bath,& private balcony! 4th BD/Media room w/built-in surround sound speakers.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 3

PARKING: Garage/Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Circle C

YEAR BUILT: 2007



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Granite Countertops

- Lots of counter space and kitchen storage!

- Beautiful 2 story Layout!

- A well-established community in Circle C

- Amazing Master Bedroom and Bathroom plan!

- Beautiful natural lighting windows!



PETS



- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required

- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No Smoking On Property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



Amenities: Dining Room, Balcony, Water Heater (Tank - Gas), W/D Hookups, Office/Den, Garage Opener, Microwave (built-in), Sprinklers (Auto), High/Vaulted Ceilings, Hardwood Floor, Living Room, Dishwasher, Garage (2 car), Jacuzzi/Whirlpool, Breakfast Nook, Family Room, HOA Community, Disposal, Cable-ready, Fireplace (Gas), Granite Countertops, Refrigerator