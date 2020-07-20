All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:34 AM

7401 Sunset Heights Circle No. F-12

7401 Sunset Heights Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7401 Sunset Heights Circle, Austin, TX 78735
West Oak Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7401 Sunset Heights Circle No. F-12 Available 06/10/19 Beautiful free standing condo w/ 3 beds, 2.5 baths, & 2 car garage! - $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Beautiful free standing condo w/3 beds, 2.5 baths, & 2 car garage, Study off entry w/cabinets & b/i shelving, Gourmet kitchen w/center island open to the family rm, SS/black appliances inc. side by side refrigerator & washer/dryer. Gorgeous hand scraped wood floors in living area, master bed up w/sitting rm & bath that includes garden tub & sep. shower, upper game rm w/built in shelving, secondary beds share bath, covered back patio.

(RLNE4865553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7401 Sunset Heights Circle No. F-12 have any available units?
7401 Sunset Heights Circle No. F-12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7401 Sunset Heights Circle No. F-12 have?
Some of 7401 Sunset Heights Circle No. F-12's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7401 Sunset Heights Circle No. F-12 currently offering any rent specials?
7401 Sunset Heights Circle No. F-12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7401 Sunset Heights Circle No. F-12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7401 Sunset Heights Circle No. F-12 is pet friendly.
Does 7401 Sunset Heights Circle No. F-12 offer parking?
Yes, 7401 Sunset Heights Circle No. F-12 offers parking.
Does 7401 Sunset Heights Circle No. F-12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7401 Sunset Heights Circle No. F-12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7401 Sunset Heights Circle No. F-12 have a pool?
No, 7401 Sunset Heights Circle No. F-12 does not have a pool.
Does 7401 Sunset Heights Circle No. F-12 have accessible units?
No, 7401 Sunset Heights Circle No. F-12 does not have accessible units.
Does 7401 Sunset Heights Circle No. F-12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7401 Sunset Heights Circle No. F-12 does not have units with dishwashers.
