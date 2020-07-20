Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

7401 Sunset Heights Circle No. F-12 Available 06/10/19 Beautiful free standing condo w/ 3 beds, 2.5 baths, & 2 car garage! - $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Beautiful free standing condo w/3 beds, 2.5 baths, & 2 car garage, Study off entry w/cabinets & b/i shelving, Gourmet kitchen w/center island open to the family rm, SS/black appliances inc. side by side refrigerator & washer/dryer. Gorgeous hand scraped wood floors in living area, master bed up w/sitting rm & bath that includes garden tub & sep. shower, upper game rm w/built in shelving, secondary beds share bath, covered back patio.



(RLNE4865553)