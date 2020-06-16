7301 Wolverine ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking hot tub

Amazing Crestview Townhome for rent that lives like a home. Easy access to Downtown, UT & Domain. Elegant 2 story home very well cared for. Stainless Steel appliances with Washer & Dryer included. Master bathroom has a spa like retreat and a huge closet. Open concept with the living area opening up to the kitchen. Multiple parks, dog parks & play space throughout the neighborhood. High ceilings & wood floors. Corner unit so more natural light than others in the community. Yard work provided by the HOA.