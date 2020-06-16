All apartments in Austin
7301 Wolverine ST

7301 Wolverine Street · No Longer Available
Location

7301 Wolverine Street, Austin, TX 78757
Crestview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
hot tub
Amazing Crestview Townhome for rent that lives like a home. Easy access to Downtown, UT & Domain. Elegant 2 story home very well cared for. Stainless Steel appliances with Washer & Dryer included. Master bathroom has a spa like retreat and a huge closet. Open concept with the living area opening up to the kitchen. Multiple parks, dog parks & play space throughout the neighborhood. High ceilings & wood floors. Corner unit so more natural light than others in the community. Yard work provided by the HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7301 Wolverine ST have any available units?
7301 Wolverine ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7301 Wolverine ST have?
Some of 7301 Wolverine ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7301 Wolverine ST currently offering any rent specials?
7301 Wolverine ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7301 Wolverine ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 7301 Wolverine ST is pet friendly.
Does 7301 Wolverine ST offer parking?
Yes, 7301 Wolverine ST offers parking.
Does 7301 Wolverine ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7301 Wolverine ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7301 Wolverine ST have a pool?
No, 7301 Wolverine ST does not have a pool.
Does 7301 Wolverine ST have accessible units?
No, 7301 Wolverine ST does not have accessible units.
Does 7301 Wolverine ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7301 Wolverine ST has units with dishwashers.

