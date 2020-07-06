All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 7212 Blessing Avenue B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
7212 Blessing Avenue B
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

7212 Blessing Avenue B

7212 Blessing Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
St. Johns
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7212 Blessing Avenue, Austin, TX 78752
St. Johns

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 unit multi-family home
2 unit multi-family home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7212 Blessing Avenue B have any available units?
7212 Blessing Avenue B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 7212 Blessing Avenue B currently offering any rent specials?
7212 Blessing Avenue B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7212 Blessing Avenue B pet-friendly?
No, 7212 Blessing Avenue B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 7212 Blessing Avenue B offer parking?
No, 7212 Blessing Avenue B does not offer parking.
Does 7212 Blessing Avenue B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7212 Blessing Avenue B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7212 Blessing Avenue B have a pool?
No, 7212 Blessing Avenue B does not have a pool.
Does 7212 Blessing Avenue B have accessible units?
No, 7212 Blessing Avenue B does not have accessible units.
Does 7212 Blessing Avenue B have units with dishwashers?
No, 7212 Blessing Avenue B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7212 Blessing Avenue B have units with air conditioning?
No, 7212 Blessing Avenue B does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Patten East
2239 Cromwell Cir
Austin, TX 78741
Legends Lake Creek
10015 Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78729
Tambaleo 2207
2207 S 5th St
Austin, TX 78704
Gallery At Domain Edge and Parkside
11121 Alterra Pkwy
Austin, TX 78758
Promontory Point
2250 Ridgepoint Dr
Austin, TX 78754
Villas At Mueller
6103 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78723
Sedona Springs
4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd
Austin, TX 78749
Trailhead
1120 Shady Ln
Austin, TX 78721

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson CountyBexar County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin