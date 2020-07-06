Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
7212 Blessing Avenue B
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7212 Blessing Avenue B
7212 Blessing Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7212 Blessing Avenue, Austin, TX 78752
St. Johns
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 unit multi-family home
2 unit multi-family home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7212 Blessing Avenue B have any available units?
7212 Blessing Avenue B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 7212 Blessing Avenue B currently offering any rent specials?
7212 Blessing Avenue B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7212 Blessing Avenue B pet-friendly?
No, 7212 Blessing Avenue B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 7212 Blessing Avenue B offer parking?
No, 7212 Blessing Avenue B does not offer parking.
Does 7212 Blessing Avenue B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7212 Blessing Avenue B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7212 Blessing Avenue B have a pool?
No, 7212 Blessing Avenue B does not have a pool.
Does 7212 Blessing Avenue B have accessible units?
No, 7212 Blessing Avenue B does not have accessible units.
Does 7212 Blessing Avenue B have units with dishwashers?
No, 7212 Blessing Avenue B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7212 Blessing Avenue B have units with air conditioning?
No, 7212 Blessing Avenue B does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
