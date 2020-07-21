7207 Ritchie Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities game room parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Austin Colony home with brand new flooring in living areas, and recently replaced roof and countertops. Vaulted ceilings, open plan, privacy fence with undeveloped land behind, no HOA. Converted garage with its own exterior door makes for a great den, family room, game room or office. Includes refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove and washer/dryer hookups. Near 183, Loyola Ln, Davis White Northeast District Park, Colony Park and YMCA. Pets okay under 50 lbs.



Lease length 12–24 months, negotiable. Security deposit $1400. Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/



Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.