Last updated October 3 2019 at 11:25 PM

7207 Ritchie Dr

7207 Ritchie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7207 Ritchie Drive, Austin, TX 78724

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Austin Colony home with brand new flooring in living areas, and recently replaced roof and countertops. Vaulted ceilings, open plan, privacy fence with undeveloped land behind, no HOA. Converted garage with its own exterior door makes for a great den, family room, game room or office. Includes refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove and washer/dryer hookups. Near 183, Loyola Ln, Davis White Northeast District Park, Colony Park and YMCA. Pets okay under 50 lbs.

Lease length 12–24 months, negotiable. Security deposit $1400. Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7207 Ritchie Dr have any available units?
7207 Ritchie Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7207 Ritchie Dr have?
Some of 7207 Ritchie Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7207 Ritchie Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7207 Ritchie Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7207 Ritchie Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7207 Ritchie Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7207 Ritchie Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7207 Ritchie Dr offers parking.
Does 7207 Ritchie Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7207 Ritchie Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7207 Ritchie Dr have a pool?
No, 7207 Ritchie Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7207 Ritchie Dr have accessible units?
No, 7207 Ritchie Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7207 Ritchie Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7207 Ritchie Dr has units with dishwashers.
