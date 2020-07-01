7206 Blessing Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Available August 8. Gorgeous modern luxury home built in 2016. High windows and ceilings in open plan bring in loads of light. Hard wood floors throughout, beautiful light fixtures, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, microwave), large pantry, huge kitchen island with breakfast bar. Master suite is a dream with spacious bedroom, incredible walk-in shower with built-in tiled bench, separate toilet room, double vanity and large walk-in closet. Includes laundry room, loads of storage, tankless water heater. Wired for AT&T security - control using phone app. Expansive and beautifully landscaped backyard with privacy fence, sprinklers and patio with ceiling fan. Located in up-and-coming St. John's neighborhood, exceptionally convenient to I-35, 290 and 183. Security deposit = 1 month's rent. Pets welcome. 12-24 month lease.



View our virtual tour: https://tinyurl.com/y9uba9j8

