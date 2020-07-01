All apartments in Austin
7206 Blessing Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:51 PM

7206 Blessing Avenue

7206 Blessing Avenue · (512) 399-1320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7206 Blessing Avenue, Austin, TX 78752
St. Johns

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,725

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2067 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Available August 8. Gorgeous modern luxury home built in 2016. High windows and ceilings in open plan bring in loads of light. Hard wood floors throughout, beautiful light fixtures, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, microwave), large pantry, huge kitchen island with breakfast bar. Master suite is a dream with spacious bedroom, incredible walk-in shower with built-in tiled bench, separate toilet room, double vanity and large walk-in closet. Includes laundry room, loads of storage, tankless water heater. Wired for AT&T security - control using phone app. Expansive and beautifully landscaped backyard with privacy fence, sprinklers and patio with ceiling fan. Located in up-and-coming St. John's neighborhood, exceptionally convenient to I-35, 290 and 183. Security deposit = 1 month's rent. Pets welcome. 12-24 month lease.

View our virtual tour: https://tinyurl.com/y9uba9j8
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7206 Blessing Avenue have any available units?
7206 Blessing Avenue has a unit available for $2,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7206 Blessing Avenue have?
Some of 7206 Blessing Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7206 Blessing Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7206 Blessing Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7206 Blessing Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7206 Blessing Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7206 Blessing Avenue offer parking?
No, 7206 Blessing Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7206 Blessing Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7206 Blessing Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7206 Blessing Avenue have a pool?
No, 7206 Blessing Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7206 Blessing Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7206 Blessing Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7206 Blessing Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7206 Blessing Avenue has units with dishwashers.
