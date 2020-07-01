Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit 24hr gym pool pool table e-payments bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access media room pet friendly

7171 Southwest Parkway, Austin, TX 78735 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alexander Concepcion, Austin With Alex, (512) 790-6656. Available from: 12/25/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. So for the sake of argument, you’re actually a mystical being with the power occasionally turn into a cool animal like a fox or tiger or platypus or whatever you want. You’ve wanted an apartment where you can experience all the wonderful first worldy things like automatic using an automatic dishwasher or bath in your garden tub. But to flex your ever frequent mystical animalistic tendencies, you’ve also realised you need big wide open spaces in the country to run around and chase things, bask in the sun, or accidentally encounter strange plants that make you see funny things. Well, this is totally the place for you. _____________________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Studio, one, two, and three-bedroom open living plans Gourmet kitchens equipped with stainless steel appliances Custom cabinetry and large kitchen islands Granite slab and quartz countertops Wood-style flooring in living and dining areas Ample bedrooms that accommodate king-size beds Spa-inspired bathrooms with large soaking tub Dual vanities and large frameless glass showers Energy-efficient full-size washers and dryers Custom space-saving double-hung walk-in closets Terraces and Juliet balconies in select homes ENERGY STAR rated appliances ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Online Payments Available Fully-equipped residents' clubhouse HDTV lounge with billiards and fully equipped kitchen Private conference and dining room On-site 24-hour fitness center with tablet-integrated cardio machines Private media and screening room featuring surround-sound and stadium seating Cyber lounge with high-speed WiFi and iMac computer Infinity-edge pool with relaxing cabanas and lounge seating Lavish courtyard with expansive lawn, ping-pong table, firepit, and grilling areas On-site storage available 13,000 square foot dog park area with open air arbor and heated dog wash station Pet-friendly community Working with me Hi, I’m Alex. Apartment locator extraordinaire. I hold many dubious titles. Lord of Leasing. Sommelier of Square Feet. Connoisseur of Condos. Baron of Boutique Living Spaces. Duke of Dens. Don’t let this unusual array of titles intimidate you however. Working with me is quite simple. Some would even say it’s a delight! Send me your apartment wish list and I will take care of the rest. We’ll drive around in my gas powered chariot to your favorite options while I ramble on about wonderful places to eat in Austin until we find the perfect place to call home for you. [ Published 26-Dec-19 / ID 3331249 ]