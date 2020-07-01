All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 7171 Southwest Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
7171 Southwest Parkway
Last updated December 26 2019 at 6:57 PM

7171 Southwest Parkway

7171 Southwest Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
West Oak Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7171 Southwest Parkway, Austin, TX 78735
West Oak Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
pool table
e-payments
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
media room
pet friendly
7171 Southwest Parkway, Austin, TX 78735 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alexander Concepcion, Austin With Alex, (512) 790-6656. Available from: 12/25/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. So for the sake of argument, you’re actually a mystical being with the power occasionally turn into a cool animal like a fox or tiger or platypus or whatever you want. You’ve wanted an apartment where you can experience all the wonderful first worldy things like automatic using an automatic dishwasher or bath in your garden tub. But to flex your ever frequent mystical animalistic tendencies, you’ve also realised you need big wide open spaces in the country to run around and chase things, bask in the sun, or accidentally encounter strange plants that make you see funny things. Well, this is totally the place for you. _____________________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Studio, one, two, and three-bedroom open living plans Gourmet kitchens equipped with stainless steel appliances Custom cabinetry and large kitchen islands Granite slab and quartz countertops Wood-style flooring in living and dining areas Ample bedrooms that accommodate king-size beds Spa-inspired bathrooms with large soaking tub Dual vanities and large frameless glass showers Energy-efficient full-size washers and dryers Custom space-saving double-hung walk-in closets Terraces and Juliet balconies in select homes ENERGY STAR rated appliances ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Online Payments Available Fully-equipped residents' clubhouse HDTV lounge with billiards and fully equipped kitchen Private conference and dining room On-site 24-hour fitness center with tablet-integrated cardio machines Private media and screening room featuring surround-sound and stadium seating Cyber lounge with high-speed WiFi and iMac computer Infinity-edge pool with relaxing cabanas and lounge seating Lavish courtyard with expansive lawn, ping-pong table, firepit, and grilling areas On-site storage available 13,000 square foot dog park area with open air arbor and heated dog wash station Pet-friendly community Working with me Hi, I’m Alex. Apartment locator extraordinaire. I hold many dubious titles. Lord of Leasing. Sommelier of Square Feet. Connoisseur of Condos. Baron of Boutique Living Spaces. Duke of Dens. Don’t let this unusual array of titles intimidate you however. Working with me is quite simple. Some would even say it’s a delight! Send me your apartment wish list and I will take care of the rest. We’ll drive around in my gas powered chariot to your favorite options while I ramble on about wonderful places to eat in Austin until we find the perfect place to call home for you. [ Published 26-Dec-19 / ID 3331249 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7171 Southwest Parkway have any available units?
7171 Southwest Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7171 Southwest Parkway have?
Some of 7171 Southwest Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7171 Southwest Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
7171 Southwest Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7171 Southwest Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 7171 Southwest Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 7171 Southwest Parkway offer parking?
No, 7171 Southwest Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 7171 Southwest Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7171 Southwest Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7171 Southwest Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 7171 Southwest Parkway has a pool.
Does 7171 Southwest Parkway have accessible units?
No, 7171 Southwest Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 7171 Southwest Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7171 Southwest Parkway has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Travis At The Lake
2208 N. FM 620 Rd
Austin, TX 78734
Meritage at Steiner Ranch
4500 Steiner Ranch Blvd
Austin, TX 78732
Logans Mill
1912 E William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78744
AMLI 300
300 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78703
Penthouse
1801 Rio Grande St
Austin, TX 78701
Madison at Stone Creek
6800 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Waller Creekside on 51st
105 W 51st St
Austin, TX 78751
Legends Lakeline
9725 N Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78717

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin