All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 714 Turtle Creek Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
714 Turtle Creek Blvd
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

714 Turtle Creek Blvd

714 Turtle Creek Boulevard · (512) 318-2701
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Garrison Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

714 Turtle Creek Boulevard, Austin, TX 78745
Garrison Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
business center
hot tub
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Make this chic community your next home and enjoy the many things Austin has to offer in comfort and in style. Interior amenities include washer and dryer connections, an oversized walk-in closet, a cozy fireplace, high ceilings, outside storage and a nice kitchen! Head out into the gated community and take advantage of the many amenities including a swimming pool, hot tub, pet stations, laundry facility, business center, and BBQ/picnic areas. You'll love it here! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 Turtle Creek Blvd have any available units?
714 Turtle Creek Blvd has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 Turtle Creek Blvd have?
Some of 714 Turtle Creek Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 Turtle Creek Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
714 Turtle Creek Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 Turtle Creek Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 714 Turtle Creek Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 714 Turtle Creek Blvd offer parking?
No, 714 Turtle Creek Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 714 Turtle Creek Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 714 Turtle Creek Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 Turtle Creek Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 714 Turtle Creek Blvd has a pool.
Does 714 Turtle Creek Blvd have accessible units?
No, 714 Turtle Creek Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 714 Turtle Creek Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 714 Turtle Creek Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 714 Turtle Creek Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villages at Turtle Rock
12800 Turtle Rock Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Skyline at Barton Creek
1300 Spyglass Dr
Austin, TX 78746
Lantern Apartments
12403 Mellow Meadow Dr
Austin, TX 78750
Harmon Square
4719 Harmon Avenue
Austin, TX 78751
Sofia Apartments
2201 Willow Creek Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Abelia Flats
8225 FM 620
Austin, TX 78726
Crescent
127 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78704
Infinity Residences at The Triangle
4600 Guadalupe St W
Austin, TX 78751

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity