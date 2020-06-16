714 Turtle Creek Blvd

Amenities

Make this chic community your next home and enjoy the many things Austin has to offer in comfort and in style. Interior amenities include washer and dryer connections, an oversized walk-in closet, a cozy fireplace, high ceilings, outside storage and a nice kitchen! Head out into the gated community and take advantage of the many amenities including a swimming pool, hot tub, pet stations, laundry facility, business center, and BBQ/picnic areas. You'll love it here! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.