714 East 45th Street Units A & B
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

714 East 45th Street Units A & B

714 E 45th St · No Longer Available
Location

714 E 45th St, Austin, TX 78751
Hyde Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
714 East 45th Street Units A & B Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: Charming North Campus 4 bed/3 bath home, No pets, Mins to UT - Fabulous 4 bed/3 bath home Unit A is a 3 bed/2 bath and Unit B is a Studio Garage Apartment with one bathroom and a kitchenette. Owner will ONLY lease home and garage apartment together. Main house features an updated kitchen, wood floors, updated bathroom, central ac/heat, and a small yard. Unit B is a detached studio above the two car garage with a good size room, bathroom, and kitchenette. No pets allowed. Located approximately 5 minutes north of The University of Texas and just blocks from IH-35 and Hancock Center. The UT Bus is only a minute away.

Available August

Call Brian Copland at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE1861807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 East 45th Street Units A & B have any available units?
714 East 45th Street Units A & B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 East 45th Street Units A & B have?
Some of 714 East 45th Street Units A & B's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 East 45th Street Units A & B currently offering any rent specials?
714 East 45th Street Units A & B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 East 45th Street Units A & B pet-friendly?
No, 714 East 45th Street Units A & B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 714 East 45th Street Units A & B offer parking?
Yes, 714 East 45th Street Units A & B offers parking.
Does 714 East 45th Street Units A & B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 714 East 45th Street Units A & B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 East 45th Street Units A & B have a pool?
No, 714 East 45th Street Units A & B does not have a pool.
Does 714 East 45th Street Units A & B have accessible units?
No, 714 East 45th Street Units A & B does not have accessible units.
Does 714 East 45th Street Units A & B have units with dishwashers?
No, 714 East 45th Street Units A & B does not have units with dishwashers.

