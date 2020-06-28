All apartments in Austin
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

7101 Bowditch Dr. - $650/night

7101 Bowditch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7101 Bowditch Drive, Austin, TX 78730

Amenities

pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
internet access
Magnificent Oasis with short walk to Lake Austin - Short Term Rental - $650/night. Sleeps 9. Available: Oct 1st - Magnificent Oasis located in West Austin.
This is a short term rental for $650/night - 3 night minimum. Other fees may apply.
Sleeps 9. Available: Oct 1st
Enjoy the privacy of the location and a 5 min walk to Lake Austin.
25-yard pool with slide and shaded lounge area.
4 spacious bedrooms, 3123 sqft to relax in comfort on a 1 Acre slice of heaven.
Magnificent outdoor entertaining/pool/lounging and Grilling.
WIFI & Full entertainment center
Outdoor kitchen Including Gas Grill, & Big Green Egg.
Short walk Ski Shores Cafe on the Lake.
2 min bike ride to the best Mt. Bike Trails in Austin.
3 min drive to Emma Long Park

To book home, visit: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/35837873?toddlers=0&check_in=2019-10-03&check_out=2019-10-06&source_impression_id=p3_1562948428_tIfZWIVHpxppxWyA&s=Z9CR1bX8

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5023880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7101 Bowditch Dr. - $650/night have any available units?
7101 Bowditch Dr. - $650/night doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7101 Bowditch Dr. - $650/night have?
Some of 7101 Bowditch Dr. - $650/night's amenities include pool, clubhouse, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7101 Bowditch Dr. - $650/night currently offering any rent specials?
7101 Bowditch Dr. - $650/night is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7101 Bowditch Dr. - $650/night pet-friendly?
No, 7101 Bowditch Dr. - $650/night is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 7101 Bowditch Dr. - $650/night offer parking?
No, 7101 Bowditch Dr. - $650/night does not offer parking.
Does 7101 Bowditch Dr. - $650/night have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7101 Bowditch Dr. - $650/night does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7101 Bowditch Dr. - $650/night have a pool?
Yes, 7101 Bowditch Dr. - $650/night has a pool.
Does 7101 Bowditch Dr. - $650/night have accessible units?
No, 7101 Bowditch Dr. - $650/night does not have accessible units.
Does 7101 Bowditch Dr. - $650/night have units with dishwashers?
No, 7101 Bowditch Dr. - $650/night does not have units with dishwashers.
