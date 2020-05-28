All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 708 E 45th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
708 E 45th Street
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

708 E 45th Street

708 East 45th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

708 East 45th Street, Austin, TX 78751
Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
coffee bar
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
5/6 House - North Campus - Modern Design - This home is one of the nicest in the North Campus Area. The home features 2,752 Square Feet and includes 5 Bedrooms and 5 & Half Baths. The home also features a 2 Car Carport and Parking off the Back Alley. Some of the other features include: European Cabinetry, Walk in Closets with Shoe Racks, Garden Tubs, Stained Concrete, Wood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Island Kitchen, Washer & Dryer, & Ceiling Fans Throughout! Some other Interior Features Include: Hall bath | Newer Construction | Storage Area | Glass Tile Showers | Oversized Tubs | No Carpet | 12ft Kitchen Island | 2 Tankless Water Heaters | Stained Concrete on 1st Level | Ceiling Fans Throughout | Cable & Phone Jacks in Every Room | Pre Wired for Surround Sound and Security | Washer & Dryer are Included Some Exterior Features Include: 2 Car Carport | 6 Plus Parking Spaces | Extra Parking by the Courtyard | Courtyard Patios | Lush Landscaping | Contemporary Design Just North of the University of Texas Campus. Convenient to Hyde Park, Coffee Shops and Restaurants, UT Shuttle, HEB, and 24 hour Fitness. - August 2017 Prelease Only

(RLNE2594260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 E 45th Street have any available units?
708 E 45th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 E 45th Street have?
Some of 708 E 45th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 E 45th Street currently offering any rent specials?
708 E 45th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 E 45th Street pet-friendly?
No, 708 E 45th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 708 E 45th Street offer parking?
Yes, 708 E 45th Street offers parking.
Does 708 E 45th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 708 E 45th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 E 45th Street have a pool?
No, 708 E 45th Street does not have a pool.
Does 708 E 45th Street have accessible units?
No, 708 E 45th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 708 E 45th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 E 45th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aubry Hills
8926 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Tacara Steiner Ranch
4306 N Quinlan Park Rd
Austin, TX 78732
Madison at Stone Creek
6800 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Camden Rainey Street
91 Rainey St
Austin, TX 78701
Monterra Luxury Apartments
13401 Legendary Dr
Austin, TX 78727
The Hendrix
9811 Copper Creek Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Trailhead
1120 Shady Ln
Austin, TX 78721
Marq at Mueller
5700 Cameron Rd
Austin, TX 78723

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin