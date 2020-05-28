708 E 45th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities carport coffee bar courtyard 24hr gym parking

5/6 House - North Campus - Modern Design - This home is one of the nicest in the North Campus Area. The home features 2,752 Square Feet and includes 5 Bedrooms and 5 & Half Baths. The home also features a 2 Car Carport and Parking off the Back Alley. Some of the other features include: European Cabinetry, Walk in Closets with Shoe Racks, Garden Tubs, Stained Concrete, Wood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Island Kitchen, Washer & Dryer, & Ceiling Fans Throughout! Some other Interior Features Include: Hall bath | Newer Construction | Storage Area | Glass Tile Showers | Oversized Tubs | No Carpet | 12ft Kitchen Island | 2 Tankless Water Heaters | Stained Concrete on 1st Level | Ceiling Fans Throughout | Cable & Phone Jacks in Every Room | Pre Wired for Surround Sound and Security | Washer & Dryer are Included Some Exterior Features Include: 2 Car Carport | 6 Plus Parking Spaces | Extra Parking by the Courtyard | Courtyard Patios | Lush Landscaping | Contemporary Design Just North of the University of Texas Campus. Convenient to Hyde Park, Coffee Shops and Restaurants, UT Shuttle, HEB, and 24 hour Fitness. - August 2017 Prelease Only



(RLNE2594260)