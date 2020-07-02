706 W 22nd Street Unit 202

Amenities
MOVE IN ASAP: 2 bd/ 2 ba West Campus condo, 2 RSVD parking, Newly remodeled kitchen! - $1650 for June 15 or earlier move-in. $1750 for August pre-lease. Newly remodeled kitchen! This 2 bedroom / 2 bath West Campus condo is only just blocks from The University of Texas. Large living/dining room, spacious bedrooms with access to the balcony, 2 RSVD parking, Washer/Dryer included. Water, wastewater and trash included in rent.
Available Now
Contact Brian Copland for viewing
512-576-0288
Brian Copland, REALTOR
Realty Austin
(RLNE1882930)