Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

704 W. 21st Street #203

704 21st St · No Longer Available
Location

704 21st St, Austin, TX 78705
West University

Amenities

coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Gated West Campus Condo for Pre-lease! - This condo offers a great location for UT business students as well as other UT students wanting to be in walking distance to The University of Texas. This West Campus condo is only three blocks from the UT campus and half a block to a small campus convenient store. This gated complex has spacious two bedroom, two bath floor plan making it a great option for roommates who want privacy. Located just blocks away from UT campus. Nearby coffee shops include Cream Whiskers, Barley Bean Coffee and BarleyBean. Nearby restaurants include Pluckers, Goodall's Kitchen & Bar and Raku Sushi & Asian Bistro.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4506653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 W. 21st Street #203 have any available units?
704 W. 21st Street #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 704 W. 21st Street #203 currently offering any rent specials?
704 W. 21st Street #203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 W. 21st Street #203 pet-friendly?
No, 704 W. 21st Street #203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 704 W. 21st Street #203 offer parking?
No, 704 W. 21st Street #203 does not offer parking.
Does 704 W. 21st Street #203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 W. 21st Street #203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 W. 21st Street #203 have a pool?
No, 704 W. 21st Street #203 does not have a pool.
Does 704 W. 21st Street #203 have accessible units?
No, 704 W. 21st Street #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 704 W. 21st Street #203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 W. 21st Street #203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 704 W. 21st Street #203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 704 W. 21st Street #203 does not have units with air conditioning.
