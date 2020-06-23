704 W. 21st Street #203

Amenities

coffee bar

Unit Amenities Property Amenities coffee bar

Gated West Campus Condo for Pre-lease! - This condo offers a great location for UT business students as well as other UT students wanting to be in walking distance to The University of Texas. This West Campus condo is only three blocks from the UT campus and half a block to a small campus convenient store. This gated complex has spacious two bedroom, two bath floor plan making it a great option for roommates who want privacy. Located just blocks away from UT campus. Nearby coffee shops include Cream Whiskers, Barley Bean Coffee and BarleyBean. Nearby restaurants include Pluckers, Goodall's Kitchen & Bar and Raku Sushi & Asian Bistro.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4506653)