Last updated May 16 2020 at 8:24 AM

702 West North Loop Boulevard

702 West North Loop Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

702 West North Loop Boulevard, Austin, TX 78751
North Loop

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 3 bed, 2 bath beautiful modern home, located in the heart of Central Austin is minutes away from downtown, wonderful restaurants, and Lady Bird Lake. Look forward to a relaxing and quiet place in one of the most popular establishments in Austin. This modern living space is a perfect match for a family, or a corporate group. It has all the amenities needed to make you comfortable. The house is fully furnished with kitchen apliances. The utilities and yard work is paid by the renter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 West North Loop Boulevard have any available units?
702 West North Loop Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 West North Loop Boulevard have?
Some of 702 West North Loop Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 West North Loop Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
702 West North Loop Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 West North Loop Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 702 West North Loop Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 702 West North Loop Boulevard offer parking?
No, 702 West North Loop Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 702 West North Loop Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 West North Loop Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 West North Loop Boulevard have a pool?
No, 702 West North Loop Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 702 West North Loop Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 702 West North Loop Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 702 West North Loop Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 702 West North Loop Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

