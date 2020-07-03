702 West North Loop Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning microwave furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

This 3 bed, 2 bath beautiful modern home, located in the heart of Central Austin is minutes away from downtown, wonderful restaurants, and Lady Bird Lake. Look forward to a relaxing and quiet place in one of the most popular establishments in Austin. This modern living space is a perfect match for a family, or a corporate group. It has all the amenities needed to make you comfortable. The house is fully furnished with kitchen apliances. The utilities and yard work is paid by the renter.