Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage google fiber pet friendly

Cozy 3 bedroom home 9 minutes from downtown. Renovated kitchen overlooks the breakfast nook and and open living room. The living room features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings & fireplace. Two car garage, big back yard with a covered patio. Washer and dryer provided. New stainless steal dishwasher, refrigerator, and grill also provided. 5 minute bike ride to Arbor Trails/ Whole Foods and just down the street from Dick Nichols Park. Google Fiber available. Pet friendly.