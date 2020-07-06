7002 Convict Hill Rd 77955

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Spanish Style Villa | $1,815 | 2Bd Roommate 4plan - Property Id: 101030



Cozy Community with only 148 homes one site.

Gated, Limited Access Entry. Garages Available

10.5 miles To Downtown. Swimming Pool With Sundeck Featuring Hill Country Views. Located Near Neighboring Texas Hill Country Amenities Including Vineyards, Shopping, Restaurants, and Music Venues. Hilltop Clubhouse & Outdoor Seating Oasis With Fireplace. 24/7 Fitness Center.



Hill Country Views*

All Units Built To Condominium Specifications Providing Quiet Living Environment.

Washer And Dryer Connections In All Units.

Gas Cooking, Heating And Fireplaces, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Unique Features Such As Fireplaces, Bookshelves And Built-In Wine Racks*, Oversized Outdoor Living Space Including Patios And Balconies, Energy Efficient, Stained Concrete Floors* and Garden Tubs And Stand Up Showers*



Call/Text: 512-784-5481

Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent

Spirit Real Estate Group

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/101030p

Property Id 101030



