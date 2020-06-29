All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

700 S 1st St, #202

700 South 1st Street · (512) 740-4791
Location

700 South 1st Street, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 700 S 1st St - #202 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 bedroom condo with amazing views of Downtown - Come live in the always popular 78704 neighborhood! This updated 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo with 2 parking spots is a short walk to Auditorium Shores as well as the Hike and Bike Trail, The Long Center, and Palmer Event Center. It features fantastic views of downtown from living room and large patio. This condo is updated with wood floors, soft close cabinets in kitchen and baths, recent HVAC and paint. Additional storage closet in parking area.

(RLNE5734973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 S 1st St, #202 have any available units?
700 S 1st St, #202 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 S 1st St, #202 have?
Some of 700 S 1st St, #202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 S 1st St, #202 currently offering any rent specials?
700 S 1st St, #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 S 1st St, #202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 S 1st St, #202 is pet friendly.
Does 700 S 1st St, #202 offer parking?
Yes, 700 S 1st St, #202 offers parking.
Does 700 S 1st St, #202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 S 1st St, #202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 S 1st St, #202 have a pool?
No, 700 S 1st St, #202 does not have a pool.
Does 700 S 1st St, #202 have accessible units?
No, 700 S 1st St, #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 700 S 1st St, #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 S 1st St, #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
