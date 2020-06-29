700 S 1st St, #202

Amenities

2 bedroom condo with amazing views of Downtown - Come live in the always popular 78704 neighborhood! This updated 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo with 2 parking spots is a short walk to Auditorium Shores as well as the Hike and Bike Trail, The Long Center, and Palmer Event Center. It features fantastic views of downtown from living room and large patio. This condo is updated with wood floors, soft close cabinets in kitchen and baths, recent HVAC and paint. Additional storage closet in parking area.



