Come see this gorgeous home & be greeted by the vaulted ceilings and the cozy living room! Enjoy the fenced backyard with a covered patio and mature tree. This lovely home is just minutes from the Apple campus. Please note that the lease must begin within 2 weeks of signing the lease agreement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6803 Luckenbach Ln have any available units?
6803 Luckenbach Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6803 Luckenbach Ln have?
Some of 6803 Luckenbach Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6803 Luckenbach Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6803 Luckenbach Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6803 Luckenbach Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6803 Luckenbach Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6803 Luckenbach Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6803 Luckenbach Ln offers parking.
Does 6803 Luckenbach Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6803 Luckenbach Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6803 Luckenbach Ln have a pool?
No, 6803 Luckenbach Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6803 Luckenbach Ln have accessible units?
No, 6803 Luckenbach Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6803 Luckenbach Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6803 Luckenbach Ln has units with dishwashers.
