Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM

6704 Menchaca Road Unit 8

6704 Manchaca Road · No Longer Available
Location

6704 Manchaca Road, Austin, TX 78745
Garrison Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate Free-Standing Condo In Desirable Gated Town Court Community - MOVE IN SPECIAL: Half Months Rent at Move In. Immaculate free-standing condo in desirable gated Town Court community in the heart of south Austin. Live the vibrant carefree south Austin condo lifestyle close to entertainment, dinning, shopping, employers and transit. Cool off in the community pool and private screened porch.Fresh Paint and Carpet! Spacious 3 bed floorplan with loft and large living area, small fenced yard and attached 2 car garage. Click here for tour https://www.seetheproperty.com/344004

(RLNE3712712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6704 Menchaca Road Unit 8 have any available units?
6704 Menchaca Road Unit 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6704 Menchaca Road Unit 8 have?
Some of 6704 Menchaca Road Unit 8's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6704 Menchaca Road Unit 8 currently offering any rent specials?
6704 Menchaca Road Unit 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6704 Menchaca Road Unit 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6704 Menchaca Road Unit 8 is pet friendly.
Does 6704 Menchaca Road Unit 8 offer parking?
Yes, 6704 Menchaca Road Unit 8 offers parking.
Does 6704 Menchaca Road Unit 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6704 Menchaca Road Unit 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6704 Menchaca Road Unit 8 have a pool?
Yes, 6704 Menchaca Road Unit 8 has a pool.
Does 6704 Menchaca Road Unit 8 have accessible units?
No, 6704 Menchaca Road Unit 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 6704 Menchaca Road Unit 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6704 Menchaca Road Unit 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
