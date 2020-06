Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool pet friendly

Wonderful Four Bedroom Home in Legend Oaks! - Meticulously remodeled with Stainless upgraded appliances, upgraded patterned carpet, granite counters in kitchen and master bath, new high end plumbing and electrical fixtures. Recent interior and exterior paint! Huge deck in backyard with 25 foot bamboo lining the back fence for privacy. Close to shopping and major employers as well as down the street from the HOA pool and park!



No Cats Allowed



