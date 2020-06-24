6505 Arnold Drive, Unit B

We have a new rental listing just north of downtown and minutes away from Mueller! This is a duplex with both units available. The bathrooms and kitchen have been completely remodeled, as well as new floors throughout. This property sits on a large corner lot in a good neighborhood and is pet-friendly with a great yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
