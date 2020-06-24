All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6505 Arnold Drive, Unit B

6505 Arnold Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6505 Arnold Dr, Austin, TX 78723
University Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We have a new rental listing just north of downtown and minutes away from Mueller! This is a duplex with both units available.
The bathrooms and kitchen have been completely remodeled, as well as new floors throughout. This property sits on a large corner lot in a good neighborhood and is pet-friendly with a great yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6505 Arnold Drive, Unit B have any available units?
6505 Arnold Drive, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6505 Arnold Drive, Unit B have?
Some of 6505 Arnold Drive, Unit B's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6505 Arnold Drive, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
6505 Arnold Drive, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6505 Arnold Drive, Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 6505 Arnold Drive, Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 6505 Arnold Drive, Unit B offer parking?
No, 6505 Arnold Drive, Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 6505 Arnold Drive, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6505 Arnold Drive, Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6505 Arnold Drive, Unit B have a pool?
No, 6505 Arnold Drive, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 6505 Arnold Drive, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 6505 Arnold Drive, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 6505 Arnold Drive, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6505 Arnold Drive, Unit B has units with dishwashers.
