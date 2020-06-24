6505 Arnold Drive, Unit B

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

We have a new rental listing just north of downtown and minutes away from Mueller! This is a duplex with both units available.

The bathrooms and kitchen have been completely remodeled, as well as new floors throughout. This property sits on a large corner lot in a good neighborhood and is pet-friendly with a great yard.