Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Wonderful 3/2 in the heart of South Austin s 78745, located near South Congress and William Cannon. Just a 12 minute drive up South Congress to downtown. The home is located on a quiet residential street lined by mature trees in a friendly neighborhood. The cottage-like stone exterior opens up to a warm and inviting home. Large master bedroom and two nice guest bedrooms. Living room with stone fireplace. Back patio with glass doors