All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 6403 Auburn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
6403 Auburn Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6403 Auburn Drive

6403 Auburn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Windsor Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6403 Auburn Drive, Austin, TX 78723
Windsor Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful duplex on the edge of Windsor Park and University Hills. 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 950 square feet. Laundry hookups inside. Central air and heat. 1 off street parking spot. Large backyard with a nice 8x10 shed with a loft area for storage. Close to Mueller. Easy commute to UT and downtown.

This Home is professionally managed - apply, pay rent and submit maintenance requests online. Pet fees are non refundable.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6403 Auburn Drive have any available units?
6403 Auburn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 6403 Auburn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6403 Auburn Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6403 Auburn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6403 Auburn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6403 Auburn Drive offer parking?
No, 6403 Auburn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6403 Auburn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6403 Auburn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6403 Auburn Drive have a pool?
No, 6403 Auburn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6403 Auburn Drive have accessible units?
No, 6403 Auburn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6403 Auburn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6403 Auburn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6403 Auburn Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6403 Auburn Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor on the Lake
43 Rainey St
Austin, TX 78701
Terrazzo
8585 Spicewood Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Tambaleo 2311
2311 S 5th St
Austin, TX 78704
Infinity Residences at The Triangle
4600 Guadalupe St W
Austin, TX 78751
Warwick
2907 West Ave
Austin, TX 78705
Delwood Station
1230 E 38th 1/2 St
Austin, TX 78722
Polaris on the Park
1720 Woodward St
Austin, TX 78741
Acacia Cliffs
7201 Hart Ln
Austin, TX 78731

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin