6339 Tasajillo TRL

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill

Beautiful 2 story home located in gated community is walking distance to Kiker Elementary. Tenants have access to community pool, etc. Comes complete with Refrig, Washer & Dryer. Outdoor patio comes with built in BBQ, Plumbed Sink and cozy patio furniture/fire pit, perfect for those relaxing evenings or entertaining in this low maintenance back yard. HOA maintains the front yard, so no mowing required! The Master bath is amazing! Oversized jetted tub, walk in shower, large walk in closet. Term Negotiable