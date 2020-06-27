All apartments in Austin
6339 Tasajillo TRL
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:35 AM

6339 Tasajillo TRL

6339 Tasajillo Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6339 Tasajillo Trail, Austin, TX 78739

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful 2 story home located in gated community is walking distance to Kiker Elementary. Tenants have access to community pool, etc. Comes complete with Refrig, Washer & Dryer. Outdoor patio comes with built in BBQ, Plumbed Sink and cozy patio furniture/fire pit, perfect for those relaxing evenings or entertaining in this low maintenance back yard. HOA maintains the front yard, so no mowing required! The Master bath is amazing! Oversized jetted tub, walk in shower, large walk in closet. Term Negotiable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6339 Tasajillo TRL have any available units?
6339 Tasajillo TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6339 Tasajillo TRL have?
Some of 6339 Tasajillo TRL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6339 Tasajillo TRL currently offering any rent specials?
6339 Tasajillo TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6339 Tasajillo TRL pet-friendly?
No, 6339 Tasajillo TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 6339 Tasajillo TRL offer parking?
Yes, 6339 Tasajillo TRL offers parking.
Does 6339 Tasajillo TRL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6339 Tasajillo TRL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6339 Tasajillo TRL have a pool?
Yes, 6339 Tasajillo TRL has a pool.
Does 6339 Tasajillo TRL have accessible units?
No, 6339 Tasajillo TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 6339 Tasajillo TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6339 Tasajillo TRL has units with dishwashers.
