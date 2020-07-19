All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

6300 Garden Rose Path

6300 Garden Rose Path · No Longer Available
Location

6300 Garden Rose Path, Austin, TX 78754

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Must See Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath! - **Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/lmKMIhbPpcU **

Open & a spacious floor plan that boasts walk-in closets in every bedroom. Garden tub & double vanity in master bath. Great natural light and plenty of counter space make this home ideal for spreading out a project or entertaining. Access to community amenities like a gym, pool, lighted tennis courts, playground & community center. Close to shopping, dining & major employers - this home is a must-see!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Manor Area
YEAR BUILT: 2016

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Easy access to major highways, employers, shopping!
- Desirable open floor plan
- Walk-In Closets in Every Room!
- Covered patio!
- Large Kitchen!
- Garden Tub and Double Vanity in Master!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No smoking on property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent ( 90% refundable, 10% nonrefundable admin fee)
- Pets negotiable. Pet deposit required.

*All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5913899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6300 Garden Rose Path have any available units?
6300 Garden Rose Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6300 Garden Rose Path have?
Some of 6300 Garden Rose Path's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6300 Garden Rose Path currently offering any rent specials?
6300 Garden Rose Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6300 Garden Rose Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 6300 Garden Rose Path is pet friendly.
Does 6300 Garden Rose Path offer parking?
Yes, 6300 Garden Rose Path offers parking.
Does 6300 Garden Rose Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6300 Garden Rose Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6300 Garden Rose Path have a pool?
Yes, 6300 Garden Rose Path has a pool.
Does 6300 Garden Rose Path have accessible units?
No, 6300 Garden Rose Path does not have accessible units.
Does 6300 Garden Rose Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 6300 Garden Rose Path does not have units with dishwashers.
