6300 Garden Rose Path

Amenities
Must See Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath! - **Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/lmKMIhbPpcU **
Open & a spacious floor plan that boasts walk-in closets in every bedroom. Garden tub & double vanity in master bath. Great natural light and plenty of counter space make this home ideal for spreading out a project or entertaining. Access to community amenities like a gym, pool, lighted tennis courts, playground & community center. Close to shopping, dining & major employers - this home is a must-see!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Manor Area
YEAR BUILT: 2016
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Easy access to major highways, employers, shopping!
- Desirable open floor plan
- Walk-In Closets in Every Room!
- Covered patio!
- Large Kitchen!
- Garden Tub and Double Vanity in Master!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No smoking on property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent ( 90% refundable, 10% nonrefundable admin fee)
- Pets negotiable. Pet deposit required.
*All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5913899)