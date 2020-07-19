6300 Garden Rose Path

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets gym

Must See Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath! - **Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/lmKMIhbPpcU **



Open & a spacious floor plan that boasts walk-in closets in every bedroom. Garden tub & double vanity in master bath. Great natural light and plenty of counter space make this home ideal for spreading out a project or entertaining. Access to community amenities like a gym, pool, lighted tennis courts, playground & community center. Close to shopping, dining & major employers - this home is a must-see!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Manor Area

YEAR BUILT: 2016



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Easy access to major highways, employers, shopping!

- Desirable open floor plan

- Walk-In Closets in Every Room!

- Covered patio!

- Large Kitchen!

- Garden Tub and Double Vanity in Master!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No smoking on property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent ( 90% refundable, 10% nonrefundable admin fee)

- Pets negotiable. Pet deposit required.



*All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



No Cats Allowed



