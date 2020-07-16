All apartments in Austin
6214 Hillston Drive
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

6214 Hillston Drive

6214 Hillston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6214 Hillston Drive, Austin, TX 78745
Garrison Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
South Austin Four Bed - Vaulted Ceiling! - This lovely south Austin home has updated flooring and more! Enjoy the open floor plan and easy access location. Schools, shopping and more nearby. Enjoy sitting out on the front & back yard decks, or enjoy the shady backyard! Kitchen has gas range, refrigerator and opens to living room.

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Austin ISD
Lease Terms: 10 to 24 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE3448809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6214 Hillston Drive have any available units?
6214 Hillston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6214 Hillston Drive have?
Some of 6214 Hillston Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6214 Hillston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6214 Hillston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6214 Hillston Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6214 Hillston Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6214 Hillston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6214 Hillston Drive offers parking.
Does 6214 Hillston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6214 Hillston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6214 Hillston Drive have a pool?
No, 6214 Hillston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6214 Hillston Drive have accessible units?
No, 6214 Hillston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6214 Hillston Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6214 Hillston Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
