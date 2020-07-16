6214 Hillston Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

South Austin Four Bed - Vaulted Ceiling! - This lovely south Austin home has updated flooring and more! Enjoy the open floor plan and easy access location. Schools, shopping and more nearby. Enjoy sitting out on the front & back yard decks, or enjoy the shady backyard! Kitchen has gas range, refrigerator and opens to living room.



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



Smoking: NO

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: Austin ISD

Lease Terms: 10 to 24 Month Lease Term

Administrative Fee: $50



All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.



Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451



(RLNE3448809)