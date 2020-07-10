6203 Cary Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage key fob access

Stunning renovated home on one of Austin's most coveted streets. Prime location, great schools, stainless appliances, quartz counters, soft close cabinets, and luxury finishes throughout. Large kitchen opens to family room, covered patio leads to huge backyard and bonus storage garage. Wood floors throughout, laundry room with washer/dryer included. Master has walk-in closet, fireplace, and big bathroom with marble shower. Modern tech includes nest thermostat, keyless entry, and optional security system.



Rental Terms: Rent: $4,295, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $4,295, Available 6/6/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

