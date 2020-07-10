All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:50 PM

6203 Cary Drive

6203 Cary Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6203 Cary Drive, Austin, TX 78757
Allandale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
key fob access
Stunning renovated home on one of Austin's most coveted streets. Prime location, great schools, stainless appliances, quartz counters, soft close cabinets, and luxury finishes throughout. Large kitchen opens to family room, covered patio leads to huge backyard and bonus storage garage. Wood floors throughout, laundry room with washer/dryer included. Master has walk-in closet, fireplace, and big bathroom with marble shower. Modern tech includes nest thermostat, keyless entry, and optional security system.

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,295, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $4,295, Available 6/6/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6203 Cary Drive have any available units?
6203 Cary Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6203 Cary Drive have?
Some of 6203 Cary Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6203 Cary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6203 Cary Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6203 Cary Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6203 Cary Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6203 Cary Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6203 Cary Drive offers parking.
Does 6203 Cary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6203 Cary Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6203 Cary Drive have a pool?
No, 6203 Cary Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6203 Cary Drive have accessible units?
No, 6203 Cary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6203 Cary Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6203 Cary Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

