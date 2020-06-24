6202 Parliament Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

This house is perfect for a couple, small family, or a group of professionals! The open kitchen and two bathrooms are completely updated. The shared living area has an open floor plan with space for a large living room, bar stools, breakfast nook, and dining room (with a window seat!). One car garage, washer/dryer hookups, brand-new Nest thermostat and HVAC system, and a large, fenced-in back yard, perfect for your dog. Cozy, cute family neighborhood. Hop on MLK to be downtown in 10 minutes or take 183 to the airport in less than 15. Also close to the YMCA!



I am open to leases of all durations -- month-to-month, six-month, or year-long. A one-year lease would be ideal but I can work with you.



