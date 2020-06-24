All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:07 AM

6202 Parliament Dr

6202 Parliament Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6202 Parliament Drive, Austin, TX 78724
MLK-183

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This house is perfect for a couple, small family, or a group of professionals! The open kitchen and two bathrooms are completely updated. The shared living area has an open floor plan with space for a large living room, bar stools, breakfast nook, and dining room (with a window seat!). One car garage, washer/dryer hookups, brand-new Nest thermostat and HVAC system, and a large, fenced-in back yard, perfect for your dog. Cozy, cute family neighborhood. Hop on MLK to be downtown in 10 minutes or take 183 to the airport in less than 15. Also close to the YMCA!

I am open to leases of all durations -- month-to-month, six-month, or year-long. A one-year lease would be ideal but I can work with you.

Reach out with any questions!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6202 Parliament Dr have any available units?
6202 Parliament Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6202 Parliament Dr have?
Some of 6202 Parliament Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6202 Parliament Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6202 Parliament Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6202 Parliament Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6202 Parliament Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6202 Parliament Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6202 Parliament Dr offers parking.
Does 6202 Parliament Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6202 Parliament Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6202 Parliament Dr have a pool?
No, 6202 Parliament Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6202 Parliament Dr have accessible units?
No, 6202 Parliament Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6202 Parliament Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6202 Parliament Dr has units with dishwashers.
