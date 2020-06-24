6200 Burk Burnett Court

Amenities

This stunning home was recently remodeled with excellent upgrades. Located in the desirable Legend Oaks neighborhood on a cul-du-sac corner lot, the home has a beautiful, large fenced in backyard shaded by towering oak trees and is walking distance from the neighborhood pool, tennis court, playground and running trails. The gorgeous kitchen with the marble countertops, stainless steel appliances and center island is great for entertaining. The open floor plan flows right into the living room and dining area. You will love retiring to the large master suite. The homeâs location is great with wonderful dining and shopping options nearby while downtown and Circle C are easily accessible. Call/Text Luke 512-766-5047