/
Austin, TX
/
6200 Burk Burnett Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6200 Burk Burnett Court

6200 Burk Burnett Court · No Longer Available
Location

6200 Burk Burnett Court, Austin, TX 78749

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
This stunning home was recently remodeled with excellent upgrades. Located in the desirable Legend Oaks neighborhood on a cul-du-sac corner lot, the home has a beautiful, large fenced in backyard shaded by towering oak trees and is walking distance from the neighborhood pool, tennis court, playground and running trails. The gorgeous kitchen with the marble countertops, stainless steel appliances and center island is great for entertaining. The open floor plan flows right into the living room and dining area. You will love retiring to the large master suite. The homeâs location is great with wonderful dining and shopping options nearby while downtown and Circle C are easily accessible. Call/Text Luke 512-766-5047

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6200 Burk Burnett Court have any available units?
6200 Burk Burnett Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6200 Burk Burnett Court have?
Some of 6200 Burk Burnett Court's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6200 Burk Burnett Court currently offering any rent specials?
6200 Burk Burnett Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6200 Burk Burnett Court pet-friendly?
No, 6200 Burk Burnett Court is not pet friendly.
Does 6200 Burk Burnett Court offer parking?
No, 6200 Burk Burnett Court does not offer parking.
Does 6200 Burk Burnett Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6200 Burk Burnett Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6200 Burk Burnett Court have a pool?
Yes, 6200 Burk Burnett Court has a pool.
Does 6200 Burk Burnett Court have accessible units?
No, 6200 Burk Burnett Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6200 Burk Burnett Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6200 Burk Burnett Court does not have units with dishwashers.
