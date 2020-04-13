All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:58 PM

614 S. 1st St

614 First St · No Longer Available
Location

614 First St, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1efa23406e ----
Nestled among beautiful oak and pecan trees, and overlooking Bouldin Creek, Surrounded by the vibrant 78704 dining and shopping venues. Just minutes away from Downtown, and a short bike ride from Zilker Park, these apartment homes allow you to experience the best of Austin. Exceptional management and customer service is the top priority. Amenities include:
BBQ/Picnic Area
Bike Racks
Clubhouse
Dedicated Car2Go Parking
Dog Wash in Laundry Facilities
Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Fenced in Dog Park on-site
Fitness Center
Google Fiber
Laundry Facilities
On-Site Maintenance
On-Site Management
Pool
Modern Fixtures*
Extra Storage
Fireplace*
Wood Laminate Flooring*
High Ceilings*
Patio/Balcony
Downtown View*
Washer/Dryer Connections*
Fenced Back Yards

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 S. 1st St have any available units?
614 S. 1st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 614 S. 1st St have?
Some of 614 S. 1st St's amenities include w/d hookup, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 S. 1st St currently offering any rent specials?
614 S. 1st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 S. 1st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 614 S. 1st St is pet friendly.
Does 614 S. 1st St offer parking?
Yes, 614 S. 1st St does offer parking.
Does 614 S. 1st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 614 S. 1st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 S. 1st St have a pool?
Yes, 614 S. 1st St has a pool.
Does 614 S. 1st St have accessible units?
No, 614 S. 1st St does not have accessible units.
Does 614 S. 1st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 614 S. 1st St does not have units with dishwashers.
