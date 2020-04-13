614 S. 1st St

Amenities

w/d hookup google fiber patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill bike storage dogs allowed google fiber pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1efa23406e ----

Nestled among beautiful oak and pecan trees, and overlooking Bouldin Creek, Surrounded by the vibrant 78704 dining and shopping venues. Just minutes away from Downtown, and a short bike ride from Zilker Park, these apartment homes allow you to experience the best of Austin. Exceptional management and customer service is the top priority. Amenities include:

BBQ/Picnic Area

Bike Racks

Clubhouse

Dedicated Car2Go Parking

Dog Wash in Laundry Facilities

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Fenced in Dog Park on-site

Fitness Center

Google Fiber

Laundry Facilities

On-Site Maintenance

On-Site Management

Pool

Modern Fixtures*

Extra Storage

Fireplace*

Wood Laminate Flooring*

High Ceilings*

Patio/Balcony

Downtown View*

Washer/Dryer Connections*

Fenced Back Yards