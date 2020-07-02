All apartments in Austin
6135 Heron Drive
Last updated March 1 2020 at 11:55 AM

6135 Heron Drive

6135 Heron Drive · No Longer Available
Austin
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedroom Apartments
Location

6135 Heron Drive, Austin, TX 78759

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful like new home (completed in April 2019) in highly rated Proper ISD. 1 story, 4 bed, 2.5 baths with covered Patio. This lovely home has an open plan with 11 ft high celling. Fireplace features gas logs with gas starter. Kitchen offers large eat-at island, granite counters, walk-in pantry, 42 in cabinets, SS gas range, SS appliances, tankless water heater. Tiles covers entrance, family room, kitchen, breakfast, hallways, & wet areas. Master bathroom comes with dual sinks, stand-alone shower, garden tub. Split bedrooms. Sutton Fields community is close to Highway 380 & Tollway, offers a resort
style amenity center and pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6135 Heron Drive have any available units?
6135 Heron Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6135 Heron Drive have?
Some of 6135 Heron Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6135 Heron Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6135 Heron Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6135 Heron Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6135 Heron Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 6135 Heron Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6135 Heron Drive offers parking.
Does 6135 Heron Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6135 Heron Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6135 Heron Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6135 Heron Drive has a pool.
Does 6135 Heron Drive have accessible units?
No, 6135 Heron Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6135 Heron Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6135 Heron Drive has units with dishwashers.
