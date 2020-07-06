6106 Shadow Valley Drive A

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This gorgeous two-story corner lot duplex has a captivating view and scenery that will make you proud to call it home. Cozy home with private patio with privacy fence/gate, washer/dryer hook-ups inside storage closet for 6106-A tenants only (all utilities on separate) Vinyl and tile flooring; carpet on stairs only



Upstairs – Two bedrooms: (a) Master bedroom, high ceiling, balcony, two closets, (b) Smaller bedroom (one walk-in closet), (c) Full bathroom with tub and shower. Downstairs - Bedroom/office with murphy bed, walk-in closet, half-bath, entrance to open carport. Large living room with two picture windows (facing east), built-in bookshelves, cabinets, large closet under the stairs. Dining room with adjoining patio, privacy fencing, access to parking. Kitchen with granite countertops, cabinet storage, large pantry, gas stove with built-in microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal.



Neighborhood to Old Quarry Public Library, public swimming pool, HEB, Starbucks, Kneaded Pleasure, Wendy’s, post office, CVS, Postnet, UPS, emergency clinic, hair/nail salons, 2 gas stations, auto repair



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Duplex

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Parking lot

NEIGHBORHOOD: Valleyside Place

YEAR BUILT: 1971



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Beautiful Scenery and landscaping!

- Granite Countertops!

- Renovated property!

- Large fenced in backyard!

- Second-floor terrace!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No smoking on the property

- Pets are negotiable. The non-refundable pet fee is required.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month's rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **