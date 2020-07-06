All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 6106 Shadow Valley Drive A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
6106 Shadow Valley Drive A
Last updated December 14 2019 at 12:58 AM

6106 Shadow Valley Drive A

6106 Shadow Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6106 Shadow Valley Drive, Austin, TX 78731

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous two-story corner lot duplex has a captivating view and scenery that will make you proud to call it home. Cozy home with private patio with privacy fence/gate, washer/dryer hook-ups inside storage closet for 6106-A tenants only (all utilities on separate) Vinyl and tile flooring; carpet on stairs only

Upstairs – Two bedrooms: (a) Master bedroom, high ceiling, balcony, two closets, (b) Smaller bedroom (one walk-in closet), (c) Full bathroom with tub and shower. Downstairs - Bedroom/office with murphy bed, walk-in closet, half-bath, entrance to open carport. Large living room with two picture windows (facing east), built-in bookshelves, cabinets, large closet under the stairs. Dining room with adjoining patio, privacy fencing, access to parking. Kitchen with granite countertops, cabinet storage, large pantry, gas stove with built-in microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal.

Neighborhood to Old Quarry Public Library, public swimming pool, HEB, Starbucks, Kneaded Pleasure, Wendy’s, post office, CVS, Postnet, UPS, emergency clinic, hair/nail salons, 2 gas stations, auto repair

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Duplex
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Parking lot
NEIGHBORHOOD: Valleyside Place
YEAR BUILT: 1971

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Beautiful Scenery and landscaping!
- Granite Countertops!
- Renovated property!
- Large fenced in backyard!
- Second-floor terrace!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No smoking on the property
- Pets are negotiable. The non-refundable pet fee is required.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month's rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6106 Shadow Valley Drive A have any available units?
6106 Shadow Valley Drive A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6106 Shadow Valley Drive A have?
Some of 6106 Shadow Valley Drive A's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6106 Shadow Valley Drive A currently offering any rent specials?
6106 Shadow Valley Drive A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6106 Shadow Valley Drive A pet-friendly?
Yes, 6106 Shadow Valley Drive A is pet friendly.
Does 6106 Shadow Valley Drive A offer parking?
Yes, 6106 Shadow Valley Drive A offers parking.
Does 6106 Shadow Valley Drive A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6106 Shadow Valley Drive A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6106 Shadow Valley Drive A have a pool?
Yes, 6106 Shadow Valley Drive A has a pool.
Does 6106 Shadow Valley Drive A have accessible units?
No, 6106 Shadow Valley Drive A does not have accessible units.
Does 6106 Shadow Valley Drive A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6106 Shadow Valley Drive A has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Beverly Austin
901 Red River St
Austin, TX 78701
Balcones Woods
11215 Research Blvd
Austin, TX 78759
Milo
3220 Duval Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Madison at Stone Creek
6800 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78729
The Estate on Quarry Lake
4600 Seton Center Pkwy
Austin, TX 78759
The Saint Mary
7500 West Slaughter Lane
Austin, TX 78749
Lenox Boardwalk
2515 Elmont Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Promontory Point
2250 Ridgepoint Dr
Austin, TX 78754

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson CountyBexar County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin