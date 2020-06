Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly dog park refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dog park cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

608 Academy Drive Available 04/06/19 Travis Heights Two Bedroom with Large Treed Yard - Must see this home in the heart of Travis Heights and SOCO. Adorable two-bedroom/one-bath house on a quiet cul de sac street with a welcoming front porch, expansive yard and fenced dog run. Rustic farmhouse bungalow with original hardwood finishes throughout, Sun room off the second bedroom. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included.



(RLNE3409242)