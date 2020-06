Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool pet friendly

LIVE DOWNTOWN AUSTIN! 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath in Clarksville - COMPLETELY REMODELED FROM STUDS! High quality and upgraded finish out! Enjoy the view of the pool from one of two balconies! Spacious condo nestled in the quaint Clarksville neighborhood. Close to shops, restaurants and all that downtown has to offer!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3278984)