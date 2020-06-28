6006 Hogan Ave

Amenities
Newly Renovated 5bed/2bath House near Downtown - Property Id: 145275
Newly renovated home in Yates Pocket Park. Location, location, location! Easy access to downtown and airport, within 5-min walking distance to Riverside ACC campus, Roy G. Guerrero Park and Riverside Golf Course. Near Grocery store, coffee shop, pharmacy, gym and restaurants.
Features include:
- New oven/stove and refrigerator
- Updated tile throughout, new blinds, and fresh painting
- New fans and lights in living room and bedrooms
- New smoke detectors and CO monitors
- In house washer & dyer are provided
- Walk-in closet and private bath in the master-suite
- Park in the backyard, quiet neighborhood, pet friendly!
Great for families or friends, enough rooms for every member and additional rooms could be used as office/playroom/relax room. This is the only 5-bedroom house currently available near downtown at an affordable price. Great value!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145275p
(RLNE5078965)