6006 Hogan Ave
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

6006 Hogan Ave

6006 Hogan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6006 Hogan Avenue, Austin, TX 78741
Montopolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated 5bed/2bath House near Downtown - Property Id: 145275

Newly renovated home in Yates Pocket Park. Location, location, location! Easy access to downtown and airport, within 5-min walking distance to Riverside ACC campus, Roy G. Guerrero Park and Riverside Golf Course. Near Grocery store, coffee shop, pharmacy, gym and restaurants.

Features include:
- New oven/stove and refrigerator
- Updated tile throughout, new blinds, and fresh painting
- New fans and lights in living room and bedrooms
- New smoke detectors and CO monitors
- In house washer & dyer are provided
- Walk-in closet and private bath in the master-suite
- Park in the backyard, quiet neighborhood, pet friendly!

Great for families or friends, enough rooms for every member and additional rooms could be used as office/playroom/relax room. This is the only 5-bedroom house currently available near downtown at an affordable price. Great value!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145275p
Property Id 145275

(RLNE5078965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6006 Hogan Ave have any available units?
6006 Hogan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6006 Hogan Ave have?
Some of 6006 Hogan Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6006 Hogan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6006 Hogan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6006 Hogan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6006 Hogan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6006 Hogan Ave offer parking?
No, 6006 Hogan Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6006 Hogan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6006 Hogan Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6006 Hogan Ave have a pool?
No, 6006 Hogan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6006 Hogan Ave have accessible units?
No, 6006 Hogan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6006 Hogan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6006 Hogan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
