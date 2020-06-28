6006 Hogan Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets gym coffee bar

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Renovated 5bed/2bath House near Downtown - Property Id: 145275



Newly renovated home in Yates Pocket Park. Location, location, location! Easy access to downtown and airport, within 5-min walking distance to Riverside ACC campus, Roy G. Guerrero Park and Riverside Golf Course. Near Grocery store, coffee shop, pharmacy, gym and restaurants.



Features include:

- New oven/stove and refrigerator

- Updated tile throughout, new blinds, and fresh painting

- New fans and lights in living room and bedrooms

- New smoke detectors and CO monitors

- In house washer & dyer are provided

- Walk-in closet and private bath in the master-suite

- Park in the backyard, quiet neighborhood, pet friendly!



Great for families or friends, enough rooms for every member and additional rooms could be used as office/playroom/relax room. This is the only 5-bedroom house currently available near downtown at an affordable price. Great value!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145275p

Property Id 145275



(RLNE5078965)