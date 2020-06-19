6002 South Congress Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible conference room carport clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access

Apartment Amenities



Airy 10' ceilings



Classic wood-like flooring throughout kitchen and living areas on all floors



Full-size washers and dryers



Modern granite countertops



Sleek undercounter lighting



Spacious 42" tall cabinetry



Large walk-in closets



Contemporary lighting with pendants and ceiling fans



Double sinks in master baths in select units



Private balconies and garden terrace retreats



State-of-the-art digital infrastructure including smart locks and WiFi thermostats



Green Energy Star appliances



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Multi-tiered resort waterfall-style pool



Relaxing poolside pergolas



Outdoor grilling stations, entertainment lounge, and social spaces with TVs



Creative office hub with individual officeswork from home



Professional conference room



Upscale club house with premium amenities



Expansive Bark Park



Individual storage units



Fully-equipped fitness center with Peloton bikes and TRX system



