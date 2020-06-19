6002 South Congress Avenue

Amenities
Apartment Amenities
Airy 10' ceilings
Classic wood-like flooring throughout kitchen and living areas on all floors
Full-size washers and dryers
Modern granite countertops
Sleek undercounter lighting
Spacious 42" tall cabinetry
Large walk-in closets
Contemporary lighting with pendants and ceiling fans
Double sinks in master baths in select units
Private balconies and garden terrace retreats
State-of-the-art digital infrastructure including smart locks and WiFi thermostats
Green Energy Star appliances
Community Amenities
Multi-tiered resort waterfall-style pool
Relaxing poolside pergolas
Outdoor grilling stations, entertainment lounge, and social spaces with TVs
Creative office hub with individual officeswork from home
Professional conference room
Upscale club house with premium amenities
Expansive Bark Park
Individual storage units
Fully-equipped fitness center with Peloton bikes and TRX system