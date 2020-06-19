All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 6002 South Congress Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
6002 South Congress Avenue
Last updated March 29 2020 at 8:50 AM

6002 South Congress Avenue

6002 South Congress Avenue · (512) 790-6656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Sweetbriar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6002 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78745
Sweetbriar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Looking for a new apartment?

  Whats up! I'm Alex. I'm basically your awesome new apartment hunting sidekick. I'm the Robin to your Batman, the jelly to your peanut butter, the Clyde to your Bonnie. You get the idea. You also don't have to pay me anything. How cool is that? Hit me up so we can get this party started.

_____________________
  Calling all fur-babies, cuddle-monsters, & slobsters. Learn how to drive a car (it's not that hard) and drive your human here to your new home. You'll have so much space for activities! You'll have all the space you need to play-so-hard, go bonkers, and make all the new fur-friends you'll ever need. And sure, your human will have all these cool amenities and pools and modern luxury, but who cares?? Ball!!!    

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Airy 10' ceilings

Classic wood-like flooring throughout kitchen and living areas on all floors

Full-size washers and dryers

Modern granite countertops 

Sleek undercounter lighting

Spacious 42" tall cabinetry

Large walk-in closets

Contemporary lighting with pendants and ceiling fans

Double sinks in master baths in select units

Private balconies and garden terrace retreats

State-of-the-art digital infrastructure including smart locks and WiFi thermostats

Green Energy Star appliances

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Multi-tiered resort waterfall-style pool 

Relaxing poolside pergolas

Outdoor grilling stations, entertainment lounge, and social spaces with TVs

Creative office hub with individual officeswork from home

Professional conference room

Upscale club house with premium amenities 

Expansive Bark Park

Individual storage units

Fully-equipped fitness center with Peloton bikes and TRX system

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6002 South Congress Avenue have any available units?
6002 South Congress Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6002 South Congress Avenue have?
Some of 6002 South Congress Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6002 South Congress Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6002 South Congress Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6002 South Congress Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6002 South Congress Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6002 South Congress Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6002 South Congress Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6002 South Congress Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6002 South Congress Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6002 South Congress Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6002 South Congress Avenue has a pool.
Does 6002 South Congress Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 6002 South Congress Avenue has accessible units.
Does 6002 South Congress Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6002 South Congress Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6002 South Congress Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Walnut Creek
8038 Exchange Dr
Austin, TX 78754
Hillside Villas
2207 Wickersham Ln
Austin, TX 78741
Cortland Onion Creek
1900 Onion Creek Parkway
Austin, TX 78748
Bexley at Whitestone
9826 North Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78717
Delwood Station
1230 E 38th 1/2 St
Austin, TX 78722
Madison at Walnut Creek
12113 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Legacy at Western Oaks
8801 La Cresada Dr
Austin, TX 78749
Mariposa Flats
1901 Mariposa Drive
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity