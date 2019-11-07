5916 Lehman WAY

Amenities

Here's your opportunity to be the 1st to live in this beautiful brand new home and be close to the Onion Creek Golf Course community, and since Legends Way shares the same HOA, you can purchase a membership to the golf club. Enjoy nice wide streets and huge backyards providing some distance between neighbors. Covered patios for relaxing & entertaining. Onion Creek's 24/7 drive-around security watches over this community. Close to shopping at Southpark Meadows, toll road, I-35, and new HEB opens Spg 2020.