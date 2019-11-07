All apartments in Austin
5916 Lehman WAY

5916 Lehman Way · No Longer Available
Location

5916 Lehman Way, Austin, TX 78747

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Here's your opportunity to be the 1st to live in this beautiful brand new home and be close to the Onion Creek Golf Course community, and since Legends Way shares the same HOA, you can purchase a membership to the golf club. Enjoy nice wide streets and huge backyards providing some distance between neighbors. Covered patios for relaxing & entertaining. Onion Creek's 24/7 drive-around security watches over this community. Close to shopping at Southpark Meadows, toll road, I-35, and new HEB opens Spg 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5916 Lehman WAY have any available units?
5916 Lehman WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 5916 Lehman WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5916 Lehman WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5916 Lehman WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5916 Lehman WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 5916 Lehman WAY offer parking?
No, 5916 Lehman WAY does not offer parking.
Does 5916 Lehman WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5916 Lehman WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5916 Lehman WAY have a pool?
No, 5916 Lehman WAY does not have a pool.
Does 5916 Lehman WAY have accessible units?
No, 5916 Lehman WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5916 Lehman WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5916 Lehman WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 5916 Lehman WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5916 Lehman WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
