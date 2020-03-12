5915 Mountainclimb Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 05/01/19 Spacious home nestled in Beautiful Northwest Hills - Property Id: 96110



AISD Schools: Highland Park Elementary, Lamar MS, McCallum HS

*Newly remodeled with granite countertops throughout and tiled walk-in shower

* Approximately 2200 square feet

* 3 bedrooms. 2 1/4 bathrooms

* Large master suite downstair

* Two roomy bedrooms with Jack and

Jill bathroom upstairs

* Two story vaulted living area with Texas Limestone Rock fireplace

* Large dining room area that could be used for office/study

* Huge kitchen w/island counter

* Utility room, washer/dryer hook ups(gas or electric)

* Self-cleaning GE oven, Whirlpool electric glass cook-top w/downdraft vent, Whirlpool dishwasher, disposer

* Fenced backyard with patio and Leaf Guard gutters

* Two car garage with automatic door opener

* Large shelved storeroom

* Lots of closets for storage

* Gas hot water heater

* Dual zone 13 SEER Trane air conditioning /gas furnace

* Ceiling fans

* Pergo laminate flooring/tile throughout

* Levolor window treatments

* Yard professionally maintained

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96110

Property Id 96110



(RLNE4648328)