5915 Mountainclimb Dr

Amenities
Available 05/01/19 Spacious home nestled in Beautiful Northwest Hills - Property Id: 96110
AISD Schools: Highland Park Elementary, Lamar MS, McCallum HS
*Newly remodeled with granite countertops throughout and tiled walk-in shower
* Approximately 2200 square feet
* 3 bedrooms. 2 1/4 bathrooms
* Large master suite downstair
* Two roomy bedrooms with Jack and
Jill bathroom upstairs
* Two story vaulted living area with Texas Limestone Rock fireplace
* Large dining room area that could be used for office/study
* Huge kitchen w/island counter
* Utility room, washer/dryer hook ups(gas or electric)
* Self-cleaning GE oven, Whirlpool electric glass cook-top w/downdraft vent, Whirlpool dishwasher, disposer
* Fenced backyard with patio and Leaf Guard gutters
* Two car garage with automatic door opener
* Large shelved storeroom
* Lots of closets for storage
* Gas hot water heater
* Dual zone 13 SEER Trane air conditioning /gas furnace
* Ceiling fans
* Pergo laminate flooring/tile throughout
* Levolor window treatments
* Yard professionally maintained
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96110
Property Id 96110
(RLNE4648328)