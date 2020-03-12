All apartments in Austin
Austin, TX
5915 Mountainclimb Dr
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

5915 Mountainclimb Dr

5915 Mountainclimb Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5915 Mountainclimb Drive, Austin, TX 78731

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 05/01/19 Spacious home nestled in Beautiful Northwest Hills - Property Id: 96110

AISD Schools: Highland Park Elementary, Lamar MS, McCallum HS
*Newly remodeled with granite countertops throughout and tiled walk-in shower
* Approximately 2200 square feet
* 3 bedrooms. 2 1/4 bathrooms
* Large master suite downstair
* Two roomy bedrooms with Jack and
Jill bathroom upstairs
* Two story vaulted living area with Texas Limestone Rock fireplace
* Large dining room area that could be used for office/study
* Huge kitchen w/island counter
* Utility room, washer/dryer hook ups(gas or electric)
* Self-cleaning GE oven, Whirlpool electric glass cook-top w/downdraft vent, Whirlpool dishwasher, disposer
* Fenced backyard with patio and Leaf Guard gutters
* Two car garage with automatic door opener
* Large shelved storeroom
* Lots of closets for storage
* Gas hot water heater
* Dual zone 13 SEER Trane air conditioning /gas furnace
* Ceiling fans
* Pergo laminate flooring/tile throughout
* Levolor window treatments
* Yard professionally maintained
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96110
Property Id 96110

(RLNE4648328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5915 Mountainclimb Dr have any available units?
5915 Mountainclimb Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5915 Mountainclimb Dr have?
Some of 5915 Mountainclimb Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5915 Mountainclimb Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5915 Mountainclimb Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5915 Mountainclimb Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5915 Mountainclimb Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5915 Mountainclimb Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5915 Mountainclimb Dr offers parking.
Does 5915 Mountainclimb Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5915 Mountainclimb Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5915 Mountainclimb Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5915 Mountainclimb Dr has a pool.
Does 5915 Mountainclimb Dr have accessible units?
No, 5915 Mountainclimb Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5915 Mountainclimb Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5915 Mountainclimb Dr has units with dishwashers.
