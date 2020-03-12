All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 5906 Laird Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
5906 Laird Dr
Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:58 AM

5906 Laird Dr

5906 Laird Drive · (737) 215-4630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Brentwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5906 Laird Drive, Austin, TX 78757
Brentwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 5906 Laird Dr · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
24hr maintenance
5906 Laird Dr Available 05/15/20 Updated 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Bungalow in Brentwood Neighborhood - Updated 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Bungalow in Brentwood Neighborhood @ Burnet & Koenig ~ Hardwood Floors ~ Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ New Countertops & Tile in Kitchen ~ Bathroom Recently Updated ~ Recent Paint Throughout ~ Back Room Could Be 2nd Living/Office/Bedroom ~ Large Privacy Fenced Backyard with Oak & Pecan Trees ~ Great Central Location Close to Entertainment, Grocery & Dining ~ Minutes to Downtown ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting

(RLNE3997009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5906 Laird Dr have any available units?
5906 Laird Dr has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5906 Laird Dr have?
Some of 5906 Laird Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5906 Laird Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5906 Laird Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5906 Laird Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5906 Laird Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5906 Laird Dr offer parking?
No, 5906 Laird Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5906 Laird Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5906 Laird Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5906 Laird Dr have a pool?
No, 5906 Laird Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5906 Laird Dr have accessible units?
No, 5906 Laird Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5906 Laird Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5906 Laird Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5906 Laird Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Flats on San Felipe
7920 San Felipe Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Gables West Avenue
300 West Ave
Austin, TX 78701
Montecito
3111 Parker Ln
Austin, TX 78741
Landmark at Barton Creek Apartment Homes
1781 Spyglass Dr
Austin, TX 78748
FiveTwo at Highland
110 Jacob Fontaine Lane
Austin, TX 78752
Canyon Resort at Great Hills
8701 Bluffstone Cv
Austin, TX 78759
Bristol Heights
12041 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78754
The Club at Summer Valley
744 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity