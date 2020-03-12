Amenities
5906 Laird Dr Available 05/15/20 Updated 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Bungalow in Brentwood Neighborhood - Updated 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Bungalow in Brentwood Neighborhood @ Burnet & Koenig ~ Hardwood Floors ~ Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ New Countertops & Tile in Kitchen ~ Bathroom Recently Updated ~ Recent Paint Throughout ~ Back Room Could Be 2nd Living/Office/Bedroom ~ Large Privacy Fenced Backyard with Oak & Pecan Trees ~ Great Central Location Close to Entertainment, Grocery & Dining ~ Minutes to Downtown ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting
(RLNE3997009)