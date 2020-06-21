All apartments in Austin
5901 Camino Seco
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

5901 Camino Seco

5901 Camino Seco · (512) 666-7092
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5901 Camino Seco, Austin, TX 78731

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $2750 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1662 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HONEY, STOP THE CAR ! Updated 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in quiet cul-de-sac setting on spacious lot in NW Austin. Gleaming wood floors, beautiful floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, and vaulted ceilings. Enjoy the bright & open floorplan w/2 master suite options with large closets. Deck in private backyard. Zoned in highly sought after Highland Park Elementary. Prime location with easy access to 2222, Mopac & 360. Minutes from Downtown and the best that Austin has to offer. Pets welcome!

(RLNE5831895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5901 Camino Seco have any available units?
5901 Camino Seco has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5901 Camino Seco have?
Some of 5901 Camino Seco's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5901 Camino Seco currently offering any rent specials?
5901 Camino Seco isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5901 Camino Seco pet-friendly?
Yes, 5901 Camino Seco is pet friendly.
Does 5901 Camino Seco offer parking?
No, 5901 Camino Seco does not offer parking.
Does 5901 Camino Seco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5901 Camino Seco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5901 Camino Seco have a pool?
No, 5901 Camino Seco does not have a pool.
Does 5901 Camino Seco have accessible units?
No, 5901 Camino Seco does not have accessible units.
Does 5901 Camino Seco have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5901 Camino Seco has units with dishwashers.
