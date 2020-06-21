5901 Camino Seco

Amenities
HONEY, STOP THE CAR ! Updated 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in quiet cul-de-sac setting on spacious lot in NW Austin. Gleaming wood floors, beautiful floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, and vaulted ceilings. Enjoy the bright & open floorplan w/2 master suite options with large closets. Deck in private backyard. Zoned in highly sought after Highland Park Elementary. Prime location with easy access to 2222, Mopac & 360. Minutes from Downtown and the best that Austin has to offer. Pets welcome!
(RLNE5831895)