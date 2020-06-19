All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 5816 Magnolia Mist Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
5816 Magnolia Mist Lane
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:17 AM

5816 Magnolia Mist Lane

5816 Magnolia Mist Lane · (469) 226-4834
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5816 Magnolia Mist Lane, Austin, TX 78744
McKinney

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1524 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo near Mckinney Falls. Incredible, nearly new 2 story home in gated community. Clean, modern design with all beds upstairs. Tile flooring on entire 1st floor. Kitchen is open to family & incl/stainless steel appliances, granite counters & custom backsplash. Small loft upstairs. Laminate flooring @ loft, master bed & halls up. Security cameras built in at front door and back door. Energy efficient AC with dual thermostats upstairs and downstairs. Front yard grass and landscaping maintained by the HOA. Public golf course and walking/jogging trails nearby. Easy access to shopping, dining & recreation. Minutes to downtown & airport. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and yard. No Utilities included. This unit is pet friendly with additional deposit. Date Available: Jun 13th 2020. $1,950/month rent. $1,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5816 Magnolia Mist Lane have any available units?
5816 Magnolia Mist Lane has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5816 Magnolia Mist Lane have?
Some of 5816 Magnolia Mist Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5816 Magnolia Mist Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5816 Magnolia Mist Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5816 Magnolia Mist Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5816 Magnolia Mist Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5816 Magnolia Mist Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5816 Magnolia Mist Lane does offer parking.
Does 5816 Magnolia Mist Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5816 Magnolia Mist Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5816 Magnolia Mist Lane have a pool?
No, 5816 Magnolia Mist Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5816 Magnolia Mist Lane have accessible units?
No, 5816 Magnolia Mist Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5816 Magnolia Mist Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5816 Magnolia Mist Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5816 Magnolia Mist Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

COLE
300 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
AMLI 5350
5350 Burnet Rd
Austin, TX 78756
OASIS AT THE SPEEDWAY
3501 Speedway
Austin, TX 78705
95Twenty Apartments
9520 Spectrum Dr
Austin, TX 78717
Tambaleo 2207
2207 S 5th St
Austin, TX 78704
Ravina
10301 Farm-to-Market Road 2222
Austin, TX 78662
Volume 2
2604 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
East Vue Ranch Apartments
460 Bastrop Hwy SB
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity