5816 Magnolia Mist Lane

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo near Mckinney Falls. Incredible, nearly new 2 story home in gated community. Clean, modern design with all beds upstairs. Tile flooring on entire 1st floor. Kitchen is open to family & incl/stainless steel appliances, granite counters & custom backsplash. Small loft upstairs. Laminate flooring @ loft, master bed & halls up. Security cameras built in at front door and back door. Energy efficient AC with dual thermostats upstairs and downstairs. Front yard grass and landscaping maintained by the HOA. Public golf course and walking/jogging trails nearby. Easy access to shopping, dining & recreation. Minutes to downtown & airport. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and yard. No Utilities included. This unit is pet friendly with additional deposit. Date Available: Jun 13th 2020. $1,950/month rent. $1,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.