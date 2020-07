Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Available June 1. Beautifully updated 4 br home in Travis Country. Master, study, and large family room with fireplace on main level. Tons of volume and natural light. Large Master Suite with windows looking to generous, private backyard. 3 beds upstairs-all with walk-in closets. Remodeled kitchen and upgraded Stainless appliances and spacious breakfast area. Tons of storage. 2-car garage. Great Trees. Covered rear patio. Neighborhood has miles of trails, park, tennis courts, pool.