Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage tennis court

Beautifully maintained single story home in the quiet and conveniently located Courtyard neighborhood near Lake Austin! Spacious mother in law plan with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, plantation shutters, crown molding and ceiling fans in each bedroom. Washer/Dryer and refrigerator included in rent. Relax on the private patio area or at the lakeside community park. Optional Tennis/Pool Memberships available for purchase.