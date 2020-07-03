5718 Highland Hills DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible

Stunning remodel!! Brand new 30 year roofGorgeous wood flooring throughout much of the home in this recent complete remodel. High-end, "leather" textured granite in the kitchen and all bathrooms with completely remodeled baths, flooring, paint, trim, lighting, stained deck, etc. Super, close to town, groceries 5 blocks away, restaurants, etc. North and South Mopac access in 3 minutes and 6th street in 6 mins! Wet weather creek to the back. Private yard and patio ready for a party. Corner lot fence-in.